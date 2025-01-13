Early trade: Rupee hits life-time low, Sensex and Nifty tanks

Stock market crash: The stock market crashed upon open on Monday, January 13, dragged down by real estate, financial services, and consumer durables stocks. Stock market crash: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled by 677.22 points or 0.88%, reaching 76,701.69.

The broader NSE Nifty was down by 212.90 points or 0.91%, reaching 23,218.60.

This also comes with the rupee hitting an all-time low of 86.27 per dollar. This is because the US dollar is currently rallying because of positive jobs data.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 2.86%, trading at ₹236.05. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which fell 2.13%, trading at ₹3,026.05, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 2.07%, trading at ₹293.60.

Only 2 Sensex stocks were in the green. These included IndusInd Bank Ltd which rose by 2.05%, trading at ₹956.80 and Axis Bank Ltd which was up by 0.44%, trading at ₹1,045.40.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Realty fell the most by 2.06%, reaching 943.50, followed by Nifty Midsmall Financial Services which fell 1.84%, reaching 14,730.20, and Nifty Consumer Durables which fell 1.61% reaching 39,930.70.

All the sectoral indices were in the red.

Even IT, which was the only index in the green during the previous week's close, fell by 0.44%, reaching 44,413.20.

How did the stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market closed in the red after the trading session for the previous week ended on Friday, January 10, 2025.

The Sensex closed 241.30 points or 0.31% lower at 77,378.91, while the Nifty closed 95 points or 0.4% lower at 23,431.50.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the red except for IT, which was significantly up by 3.44%, reaching 44,609.50. All the stocks within the index closed in the green.

This was also reflected in the Sensex, with IT stocks rising the most. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) was up the most by 5.67%, reaching 4,265.55. This was followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd which was up 3.78%, reaching ₹1,705.35, HCL Technologies Ltd which was up 3.13%, reaching ₹1,995.60, and Infosys Ltd which was up 2.55%, reaching ₹1,966.70.

Only 9 out of the 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell the most by 4.41%, closing at ₹937.60. This was followed by NTPC Ltd, which fell 3.78%, reaching ₹308.20, and UltraTech Cement Ltd, which fell 3.57%, reaching ₹10,866.20.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Media fell the most by 3.59%, reaching 1,743.65. this was followed by Nifty Midsmall Healthcare which fell 3.14%, reaching 42,746.55, and Nifty Realty which fell 2.77% reaching 963.30.