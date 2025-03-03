Sensex, Nifty50: Stock market goes red after early hour optimism

Sensex, Nifty50: The stock market went into the red despite early trade showing positive signs. Mid and small cap IT, telecom, and financial services stocks, along with media stocks fell the most. Sensex, Nifty50: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 10:50 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 208.37 points or 0.28 per cent, reaching 72,989.73. The broader NSE Nifty was down 50.05 points or 0.23 per cent in the red, reaching 22,074.65.

The positive sign mattered since the market had experienced a crash last week due to multiple reasons including that of US President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries fell the most by 3.14 per cent, trading at ₹1,161.95. This was followed by IndusInd Bank, which was down 2.47 per cent, trading at ₹964.50, and Zomato, which was down by 2.30 per cent, trading at ₹216.65.

16 of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index dropped the most by 1.84 per cent, reaching 8,619.35. This was followed by Nifty Media which was down 1.74 per cent, reaching 1,362.70, and Nifty Realty, which was down 1.64 per cent, reaching 13,595.70.

How did the stock market open today?

The stock market opened into the green as the trading session began on Monday, March 3, with auto, metal, and real estate stocks rising the most.

At 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 417.56 points or 0.57 per cent, reaching 73,615.66. The broader NSE Nifty opened 127.75 points up or 0.58 per cent in the green, reaching 22,252.45.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, UltraTech Cement rose the most upon open by 3 per cent, trading at ₹10,417.35. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which was up 2.72 per cent, trading at ₹2,654.40, and Larsen & Toubro, which was up by 1.66 per cent, trading at ₹3,217.35.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra was the stock which fell the second most by 2.86 per cent during the previous session's open.

Only six of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto Index rose the most by 1.37 per cent, reaching 20,779.90. This was followed by Nifty Metal which was up 1.24, reaching 8,321.30, and Nifty Realty, which was up 1.15 per cent, reaching 807.05.

In contrast, Auto and Metal were among the indices which fell the most at the previous open.