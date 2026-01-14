Stock Market Holidays 2026: BSE, NSE closed on Jan 15 for BMC elections, F&O expiry preponed

India's stock exchanges have declared a market holiday on 15 January due to BMC Elections 2026. The weekly F&O expiry has been preponed to today. The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. declared a market holiday for the equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing segments. The closure complies with Maharashtra government’s declaration of a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act to facilitate voting in civic body polls, including for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

F&O expiry

The midweek break disrupts the standard weekly derivatives cycle. F&O contracts for the benchmark Nifty 50 and NSE Nifty Bank indices, originally slated to expire on Thursday, will now expire at the close of trading today.

Traders have been advised to adjust positions accordingly, as the settlement of these contracts will be processed based on today’s closing prices.

Policy Reversal Earlier this week, both NSE and BSE had indicated Thursday would be observed strictly as a “settlement holiday”—a scenario where trading continues, but clearing operations are postponed due to bank holidays today on account of local festivals. That stance was revised to a complete trading halt following the Maharashtra government’s formal notification.

Commodities and Outlook While the trading floor stays empty, commodity markets will operate on a split schedule. The Multi Commodity Exchange will remain closed for the morning session but is scheduled to open for the evening session starting at 5:00 pm.

Normal trading operations across all segments will resume on Friday, 16 January. The 15 January market holiday adds to the 2026 holiday calendar, with the next market-wide shutdown scheduled for Republic Day on 26 January.