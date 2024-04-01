Stock market holidays in April 2024: NSE, BSE to remain shut on these two days

Stock market holidays in April 2024: Indian stock market enters the new financial year on April 1. It is important to know that there will be two stock market holidays falling in April 2024, as per list of stock market holidays. Trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended on April 11, 2024 for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid. This means that the first stock market holiday in April will fall on this date. Stock market holidays in April 2024: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The second stock market holiday falls on April 17, 2024 for the Ram Navami celebration. In total, NSE and BSE will remain shut on 11th and 17th April. Adding the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), the Indian stock market will remain closed for 10 days (four Saturdays, four Sundays and two stock market holidays). This means that out of 30 days in April, trading activity on NSE and BSE will take place for 20 days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What about stock market holidays in 2024?

A total of 14 trade holidays have been announced out of which four stock market holidays (26th January for Republic Day, 8th March for Mahashivratri, 25th March for Holi, and 29th March for Good Friday) have been marked. A total of 10 more stock market holidays are left in 2024. Next month, there will be just one stock market holiday as trading activity will remain suspended on May 1, 2024 for Maharashtra Day celebration.

There will be one stock market holiday each in June, July, and August this year. There will be no trade holiday in September while in October there will be one stock market holiday. Meanwhile in November, trading activity will remain suspended on November 1, 2024 (Diwali) and November 15, 2024 (Gurunanak Jayanti). In December, there will be just one stock market holiday on December 25, 2024 for Christmas.