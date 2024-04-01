 McKinsey offers staff career coaching and paid offs to leave company: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

McKinsey offers staff career coaching and paid offs to leave company: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 02:43 PM IST

In this time, employees can use their working hours to find new employment opportunities and choose to not participate in client projects.

Global management consulting firm McKinsey has offered to pay hundreds of senior employees if they wish to leave the company and look for other jobs as the company attempts to reduce headcount amid a a sector-wide downturn, a report claimed.

McKinsey managers within the UK side of the business are being presented with the option to dedicate up to nine months to a "job search" period.(Reuters)
McKinsey managers within the UK side of the business are being presented with the option to dedicate up to nine months to a "job search" period.(Reuters)

Read more: Washington office building sold at 75% discount: ‘US real estate on fire sale’

The Times reported that McKinsey managers within the UK side of the business are being presented with the option to dedicate up to nine months to a "job search" period. In this time, employees can use their working hours to find new employment opportunities and choose to not participate in client projects.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What has McKinsey told its employees?

Read more: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch says she is a ‘very difficult boss to work with’. Here's why

The company has also reportedly told employees that during this period, they will continue to receive their full salary. This could amount to hundreds of thousands of pounds if employees utilise the entire nine-month duration. These managers will also have access to McKinsey's resources and career coaching services, The Times reported. Staff members would still need to leave McKinsey even if they are unable to find a new job during this period, it added.

McKinsey's job-cutting measures in the past

Read more: SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO not working? Here's when services will resume

McKinsey previously attempted to reduce its workforce amid a downturn as in 2023, the company announced plans to cut approximately 1,400 jobs, which accounts for around 3% of its workforce, Bloomberg then reported.

In February this year, McKinsey gave poor performance ratings to 3,000 employees who were then given around three months to improve their performance or they could leave the company, the report added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / McKinsey offers staff career coaching and paid offs to leave company: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On