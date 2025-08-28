Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 crack as stocks show effects of 50% US tariffs

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 10:13 am IST

The US tariffs on India have triggered a sharp selloff and is expected to maintain pressure on the stock market in the near term, according to analysts.

India’s stock market showed effects of the highest US tariff on the world’s fourth largest economy, with equity benchmarks declining at the opening bell today.

The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

At 9:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down over 467 points, or 0.56%, at 80,323.75 points, while the broader Nifty 50 fell 0.56% to 24,574 points. Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-cap and midcap indices were 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

According to analysts, markets are facing significant headwinds after the US implemented the extra 25% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, taking the total tariffs to 50%.

"This measure has already triggered a sharp selloff and is expected to maintain pressure on the market in the near-term," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart.

The tariffs are a direct challenge to India's export-oriented sectors such as textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, seafood, chemicals and auto component sectors, Meena said.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold Indian shares worth $2.66 billion in August so far, the highest outflows since February, amid tariff concerns and a muted corporate earnings season.

Oil prices fell as investors weighed the outlook for U.S. fuel demand and assessed potential crude supply shifts as India faces punishing U.S. tariffs over Russian oil imports.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 crack as stocks show effects of 50% US tariffs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On