Stock market update: Stocks that hit 52-week highs on NSE today. Complete list

Stock market today: Shares of many companies hit their fresh 52-week highs at NSE today (April 1). These included Nupur Recyclers, Onelife Capital, Nila Spaces L and Action Const as benchmark NSE Nifty index rose 135.6 points to 22462.5 which came amid buying in bluechip stocks. Although, some stocks touched their fresh 52-week low. These included Penta Gold, Latteys Industries, FutureLifestyleFash, Compuage Infocom and The Western India. Overall, 36 shares traded in the green in Nifty50 index, while 14 traded in the red. Stock market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Overall, 36 shares traded in the green in Nifty50 index, while 14 traded in the red today. (Reuters)

Who were the top gainers in Nifty50?

In the Nifty 50 index, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports SEZ, Apollo Hospital and Shriram Finance were among top gainers. Eicher Motors, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Titan Company and LTIMindtree traded in the red.

Which sectors witnessed buying?

Traders were seen eager to buy in Cables, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate, Fertilisers and Petrochemicals sectors.

Which sectors witnessed selling?

Selling was visible in FMCG, Agro Processing, IT Software, Apparels and Retail sectors.

Who were top gainers in BSE?

In the BSE Sensex index, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies were the top gainers.

Who were top losers in BSE?

Titan Company, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC were the top losers in BSE.

Who were top gainers in Bank Nifty index?

In the Bank Nifty index, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank were top gainers.