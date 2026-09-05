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Sugar prices see sharp drop at mill gates, decline yet to fully reach consumers

Average ex-mill sugar prices, which were above ₹6,500 per quintal on August 20, have fallen to an all-India average of ₹4,800 per quintal as of September 3.

Published on: Sep 5, 2026, 12:23:17 IST
By Pallavi Singhal
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Sugar prices have fallen sharply at mill gates over the past two weeks, but the decline is yet to fully reach consumers, with retail prices falling only around 4% even as ex-mill rates have dropped more than 23%.

The decline is yet to fully reach consumers, with retail prices down only around 4% even as ex-mill rates have fallen more than 23%. (Unsplash/ Representational)
The decline is yet to fully reach consumers, with retail prices down only around 4% even as ex-mill rates have fallen more than 23%. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Average ex-mill sugar prices, which were above 6,500 per quintal on August 20, have fallen to an all-India average of 4,800 per quintal as of September 3, according to trade sources. In contrast, the all-India average retail price has eased from a peak of around 65/kg to 62.23/kg—a decline of just 4.3%.

Also Read I Jaipur kulfi vendor makes sugar-free kulfi for dogs: ‘How thoughtful’

The sharp fall in ex-mill prices comes after the government cracked down on hoarding and speculative trading, tightened dealer stock limits, opened imports for the first time in nearly a decade and moved to fortnightly sugar allocations to force faster release of stocks.

Industry reps expect price drop to gradually hit retail

Industry representatives, however, said retail prices should begin to fall as cheaper sugar moves through the supply chain. Praful Vithalani, chairman of the All India Sugar Trade Association, said retail prices typically reflect changes in ex-mill prices with a lag because traders and retailers may still be holding inventory bought at higher prices.

“In the beginning, when ex-mill prices had gone up, retail prices were low. The prices only reflect with a lag,” he said, adding that sugar has no easy substitute and consumers cannot readily switch to another product when prices rise.

According to Vithalani, with the all-India ex-mill price now averaging around 4,800 per quintal, retail sugar should eventually come down to around 56-57/kg.

Also Read I ₹62.57/kg in a week: Govt data">Retail sugar price drops 3.85% to 62.57/kg in a week: Govt data

Another trade source said retail prices should fall over the next 10 days as higher-priced inventory gets exhausted.

G.K. Sood, chairman of KN Agri Ltd, said the normal difference between ex-mill and wholesale prices is around 2-3/kg, while the gap between ex-mill and retail is typically 8-9/kg after accounting for freight, GST, packaging and margins. At an ex-mill price of 48/kg, this would imply a normal retail price of roughly 56-57/kg, much below the current average of 62.23.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pallavi Singhal

Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.

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