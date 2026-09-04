Jaipur kulfi vendor makes sugar-free kulfi for dogs: ‘How thoughtful’

A Jaipur kulfi vendor is winning hearts online for making a special treat for his four-legged customers. The local seller makes sugar-free kulfi for dogs, a gesture that has caught the attention of pet lovers. A video featuring the vendor and a dog named Tara has gone viral on Instagram. Jaipur kulfi vendor’s thoughtful gesture goes viral. (Instagram/@vikram_brewer_mittal)

Jaipur vendor explains what makes the kulfi special The video was shared by Instagram user Vikram Mittal, who can be heard chatting with a kulfi vendor in Jaipur. His curiosity is piqued when he learns that the seller also makes a dog-friendly version of his kulfi.

“Bhaiya, ye aap dogs ke liye kulfi lekar aate ho? Aur ismein kya special hota hai? Ismein alag kya hota hai?” Mittal asks.

The vendor keeps his answer simple: “Ismein cheeni nahi hoti.”

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When Mittal repeats, “Cheeni nahi hoti?”, the vendor explains that the kulfi still has all the creamy goodness one would expect. “Haan, cheeni nahi hoti. Baaki saara maal, masala, poori malai-walai sab hoti hai uske andar,” he says.

Clearly impressed, Mittal then asks how many people actually buy it for their pets. The vendor says dog owners are regular customers.

“Dogs wale toh lete hi hain,” he replies, adding that another customer also buys it for his dog.

Mittal then decides that Tara should get to try one too. “Toh ek kaam karo, ek humko bhi de do yaar. Hamare dog ka naam hai Tara,” he says.

He later turns the camera towards the vendor and introduces him to his followers, explaining that the Shriram Kulfi seller comes outside their home in Jaipur. He also gives his verdict on the treat, calling it a “badhiya kulfi”.

The caption shared with the video described the discovery as “one of the most unexpectedly thoughtful things we came across in Jaipur”.

Mittal called the idea “such a simple idea, but honestly, how unique and thoughtful is that?” He also revealed that Tara was “VERY happy to be the taste tester” and “absolutely devoured her kulfi and enjoyed every single bite”.

“It’s little things like this that make you smile, someone thought about our four-legged friends and made a treat especially for them,” the caption read.

Check out the full video below: