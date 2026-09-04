‘Say potato if you’re human’: Customer tests Uber support, company’s response sparks hilarious reactions
A generic customer care reply to a user's cheeky tweet set off a viral flood of hilarious reactions on X.
An X user's viral test of automated customer support triggered widespread humour and frustration across social media. Frustrated by repetitive generic responses, an X user challenged Uber Support to type the word "potato" if a real human was handling the account. The company instead responded with a lengthy, standardised template, without mentioning the word “potato”. The reply sparked amusement and criticism online, with even major brands like KFC joining the joke.
“Say potato if a single one of you is human @Uber_Support.” an X user wrote.
The company responded, but its standardised response against the tweet left social media chuckling. The company replied, “We completely understand how frustrating this is. When you reach out to us, you deserve a clear and helpful outcome, and we sincerely regret that we cannot deliver better news. After a thorough review of your details, account, and transaction history, we are unable to process a refund for this order. We truly apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this resolution causes.”
Social media joined in:
Quite quickly, the interaction went viral, prompting several to join in, including KFC. The brand left a one-word remark from its official X account: “Potato”.
Reacting to Uber’s response to the tweet, an individual said, “They typed a whole paragraph and still couldn't manage potato.” Another commented, “We are living in actual hell.”
A third expressed, “Back in 2020, they were bragging about how like 93% of their support is automated. Imagine they had to have reached 100% by 6 years later. It explains why you can never get to a human and never receive a satisfactory resolution. Absolute nightmare scenario.”
A fourth wrote, “Having a human on the other end of the support line is a luxury nowadays, in an era where unemployment is at an all-time high, and AI is nowhere near replacing humans here.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More