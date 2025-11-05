Sun Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.6%, profitability takes a hit on declining US sales

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. delivered on its quarterly profit in July-September 2025, helped by strong demand for its drugs in India. Operational profitability, however, dipped. Sun Pharma's US sales dipped 4.1% year-on-year to ₹4,400 crore in July-September 2025. (Reuters)

Net profit of India's largest drugmaker rose 2.6% over the year-ago period to ₹3,118 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 8.9% year-on-year to ₹14,478 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (5 November 2025).

Sun Pharma Q2 FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 8.9% at ₹ 14,478 crore

14,478 crore EBITDA up 7.5% at ₹ 4,067 crore

4,067 crore EBITDA margin down 40 bps at 28.3%

Net profit up 2.6% at ₹ 3,118 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

That quarterly performance came on the back of 11% growth in sales in India — its largest revenue-generating region.

Sun Pharma has been focusing on strengthening its portfolio of innovative drugs in dermatology, oncology and obesity therapy areas as it focuses on a mid-to-high single-digit percentage revenue growth in FY26.

Sales of innovative drugs, which is the company's high-margin segment and includes medicines for conditions such as alopecia and psoriasis, rose nearly 16.4% to $333 million (about ₹2,950 crore).

US sales of innovative medicines have surpassed generics for the first time during the quarter, MD Kirti Ganorkar said, but overall US sales declined 4.1% to $496 million (about ₹4,400 crore).

India's generic drugmakers, led by Sun Pharma, derive a significant share of revenue from the US, where lower drug prices due to stiff competition have been weighing on profit margins.