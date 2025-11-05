Edit Profile
    Sun Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.6%, profitability takes a hit on declining US sales

    Sun Pharma Q2 results FY26: Net profit rose 2.6% YoY to 3,118 crore on revenue that increased 8.9% YoY to 14,478 crore.

    Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 4:55 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. delivered on its quarterly profit in July-September 2025, helped by strong demand for its drugs in India. Operational profitability, however, dipped.

    Sun Pharma's US sales dipped 4.1% year-on-year to ₹4,400 crore in July-September 2025. (Reuters)
    Sun Pharma's US sales dipped 4.1% year-on-year to ₹4,400 crore in July-September 2025. (Reuters)

    Net profit of India's largest drugmaker rose 2.6% over the year-ago period to 3,118 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 8.9% year-on-year to 14,478 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (5 November 2025).

    Sun Pharma Q2 FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 8.9% at 14,478 crore
    • EBITDA up 7.5% at 4,067 crore
    • EBITDA margin down 40 bps at 28.3%
    • Net profit up 2.6% at 3,118 crore

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    That quarterly performance came on the back of 11% growth in sales in India — its largest revenue-generating region.

    Sun Pharma has been focusing on strengthening its portfolio of innovative drugs in dermatology, oncology and obesity therapy areas as it focuses on a mid-to-high single-digit percentage revenue growth in FY26.

    Sales of innovative drugs, which is the company's high-margin segment and includes medicines for conditions such as alopecia and psoriasis, rose nearly 16.4% to $333 million (about 2,950 crore).

    US sales of innovative medicines have surpassed generics for the first time during the quarter, MD Kirti Ganorkar said, but overall US sales declined 4.1% to $496 million (about 4,400 crore).

    India's generic drugmakers, led by Sun Pharma, derive a significant share of revenue from the US, where lower drug prices due to stiff competition have been weighing on profit margins.

