Swiggy brings 99 plan: 10 free food deliveries, exclusive discounts | Details

ByHT News Desk
Oct 09, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Swiggy One Lite members get 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, has introduced an affordable membership plan, named “Swiggy One Lite”. Priced at just 99 for a three-month subscription, Swiggy One Lite caters to a wide array of user needs, spanning food delivery, grocery shopping, as well as pick-up and drop services.

Swiggy (representational image).(Instagram/@swiggyindia)
What does Swiggy One Lite offer?

The Swiggy One Lite subscription boasts an array of enticing benefits designed to incentivise customers to opt for it. Subscribers are entitled to 10 free food deliveries for orders exceeding 149, in addition to 10 complimentary Instamart deliveries, each valued at up to 199. Furthermore, members gain access to exclusive discounts, enabling them to save up to 30% at over 20,000 participating restaurants, alongside their regular promotions.

In a bid to make the deal even more lucrative, Swiggy One Lite members enjoy a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries for orders exceeding 60.

How beneficial is Swiggy One Lite?

Those who opt for Swiggy One Lite stand to reap substantial returns, with the potential for at least a sixfold increase in value as they take advantage of the membership's benefits within the Instamart and Genie services, the company claims.

This new offering from Swiggy claims to provide users with unparalleled value and convenience, making dining and shopping more affordable and enjoyable than ever before.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
