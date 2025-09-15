Swiggy launches Toing app for affordable food ordering in Pune

Swiggy has launched a new app for affordable food ordering, as its rivalry with the likes of Zepto Cafe and Rapido’s Ownly hots up. Toing is the first app that Swiggy is testing outside its home turf of Bengaluru. (Reuters)

Called Toing, the standalone app is currently live only in certain locations of Pune, including Kothrud, Hinjewadi, Wakad, Aundh, and Pimple Saudagar, people aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

The price of a typical order ranges from ₹100-150.

“It’s basically about ‘affordability first’,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity citing the yet confidential nature of the information. “It doesn’t include snacks, but think of it as one-person meals that can be had at a desk—mini meals, burgers, sandwiches, cakes and desserts.”

This is the first time Swiggy is testing a new app outside its home turf of Bengaluru. “Pune, because it’s a hub of students and young professionals, who may have lower disposable incomes,” the person cited above said. “Bengaluru is now a fairly well-penetrated market, hence the idea to launch in Pune first”, but there are “no immediate plans to scale”.

An email sent to Swiggy remained unanswered as of publishing this story. Moneycontrol was the first to report on this development.

The Toing app is now live on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.