Tata Group starts hunt for Campbell Wilson’s Air India successor

NEW DELHI: Tata Group has begun identifying a successor to Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson, whose contract is set to expire next year, according to multiple people aware of the development. FILE PHOTO: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson (REUTERS)

Wilson joined the airline in March 2022 after Tata Group acquired Air India from the government earlier that year. Separately, people familiar with the matter said Tata Group’s low-cost arm, Air India Express, is also expected to see a leadership change, with the tenure of its current chief executive officer (CEO) Aloke Singh set to end around March 2027. The news of the search was earlier reported by The Economic Times.

An Air India spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

These people said preliminary discussions have already started. “The process will take time and could be concluded in the second half of the year,” one of them said, adding that any leadership transition is likely to be visible only towards the end of the year.

“CEO Campbell Wilson is expected to handover the charge to the new appointee before he exits the system,” this person said.

The development has triggered several internal discussions, including speculation over the Tata Group’s dissatisfaction with the pace of the airline’s turnaround. While Air India had set ambitious targets to upgrade its fleet and product, these have not been fully met, largely due to global supply chain disruptions, airline officials said.

“Air India’s performance has fallen short of the expectations set by the Tata Group and its chairman N. Chandrasekaran. The aim was to achieve operational profitability by March this year, but that has proven difficult, and performance continues to be a concern,” an official familiar with the matter said.

A former senior airline executive, however, said turning profitable remains challenging amid persistent global headwinds. “The airline industry worldwide has been grappling with severe supply chain issues, which have significantly affected recovery,” the person said, adding that Wilson had managed to make visible changes to the airline, despite the issues.

He said that while Air India is unlikely to meet its operational profitability target by March 31, it has made visible improvements. “Changes in onboard service, food quality, hospitality and aircraft upkeep are evident,” he said, noting that the sector is yet to recover from disruptions triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic fully.

Another former official pointed to the deadly AI 171 crash, saying it could complicate efforts to appoint a new chief executive. “It is difficult to bring in someone to head an airline until there is clarity on the causes behind one of the deadliest air crashes,” the person said. The Boeing Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, killing 260 people.

To be sure, the final investigation report into the crash is expected to be released by June this year.

The former official also claimed that the search for a new CEO had begun even before the crash.

“Wilson had indicated that he would not want to continue beyond his tenure ending mid next year, which was also believed to be one of the reasons he chose to stay in a service apartment,” the person said. “The AI 171 crash only delayed the process, since the airline was under enhanced scrutiny by the aviation regulator,” he added.

He, however, clarified that delayed aircraft deliveries due to supply chain constraints were seen by many as missed deadlines for fleet refurbishment. Even minor technical glitches in any Indian airline, post the crash, were viewed as a concern, he said.

Several officials within the airline said the management is likely to prioritise expatriate candidates with a proven track record of turning around large airlines. “There is a clear preference for someone with experience in managing extensive domestic operations and with no prior association with Air India,” one of them said.