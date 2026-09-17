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‘Tata model has to be saved’: Noel Tata pushes against public listing of Tata Sons

The Tata Trusts chairman stated that a public listing “would destroy the character and strike at the heart of this principle” of the Tata House.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 21:44:24 IST
By HT Business Desk
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Tata Trusts has pushed back against Tata Sons’ move towards a public listing, with chairman Noel Tata saying it would be a mistake for the firm.

An undated photo of Noel Tata who has been appointed as chairman of Tata group's philanthropic arm Tata Trusts. (PTI)
An undated photo of Noel Tata who has been appointed as chairman of Tata group's philanthropic arm Tata Trusts. (PTI)

Noel's statement comes after Tata Sons announced the re-appointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five years, following his current term ending on February 20, 2027.

Why Tata Trusts against the IPO

In a statement on Thursday, the Tata Trusts chairman stated that a public listing “would destroy the character and strike at the heart of this principle” of the Tata House.

Adding that the Tata Model “needs to be saved,” Noel Tata stated that, under Ratan Tata, the matter of a public listing had reached a consensus in March 2024: the company will remain unlisted.

Also Read | Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata calls Chandrasekaran's reappointment ‘illegal’, cites Tata Sons' rules

“In July 2025, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, also unanimously passed resolutions that the Company should remain unlisted, and the same was duly communicated to Tata Sons for necessary action. Accordingly, the position of the Tata Trusts has remained consistent and unchanged,” the statement from Tata Trusts added further.

As per Noel Tata, if Tata Sons is publicly listed, the rights of Tata Trusts as a major shareholder will be “seriously impaired.”

Also Read | Tata Sons statement on N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman: Full text

“A listed Tata Sons would be accountable to institutional and foreign shareholders whose legitimate interest is financial return. It is doubtful that such shareholders would sanction the deployment of capital to rescue a Group company in distress, or the funding of a greenfield venture whose returns lie fifteen years away. That is not a criticism of them. It is a description of their mandate, which is not ours,” he told board members.

 
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HT Business Desk

The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.

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