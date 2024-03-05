 Tata Motors Share Price today: Gains 4% to reach 52-week high. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Tata Motors Share Price today: Gains 4% to reach 52-week high. Here's why

Tata Motors Share Price today: Gains 4% to reach 52-week high. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 11:11 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price: Tata Motors hit 52-week high after demerger decision. Check latest updates here

Tata Motors Share Price: Tata Motors shares gained 4 per cent hitting 52-week high of 1,027 today (March 5). This comes after the company announced that it will split its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses. Global brokerage firm JP Morgan assigned an "overweight" rating to Tata Motors share and a price target of 1,000 as it praised the company's decision to demerge the business saying that it reflects confidence in the personal vehicle (PV) segment being self-sustaining. This could lead to better value-creation for Tata Motors, it said, assigning a target price for Tata Motors share at 1,013.

Tata Motors Share Price: A Tata Motors logo installed at one of its showroom is pictured in Mumbai.(AFP)
Tata Motors Share Price: A Tata Motors logo installed at one of its showroom is pictured in Mumbai.(AFP)

Read more: Tata Motors demerger: How does it affect shareholders?

Morgan Stanley also said that the move will ensure synergy between the company's British arm Jaguar and Land Rover and domestic PV business.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nomura put a “buy” call and a target price of 1,057 on the share- a 7 per cent upside from the current market price.

Read more: Tata Motors share price: Morgan Stanley's 'overweight' call on demerger decision

"In particular, we believe the PV business has more potential to create value over the next few years and it has seen a remarkable turnaround after 2020,” the brokerage said, adding, “The demerger looks like a good thing for the stock and we could see a positive reaction in the coming weeks which can attract investments as well. Investors who are willing to give higher valuations to the EV space would be more enticed than they initially would have been.”

However, Investec put a “hold” call on the counter and doesn't expect a significant impact on valuations as it said that the demerger "creates a pure CV play and a global PV play".

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On