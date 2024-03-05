 Stocks in focus today: Tata Motors - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stocks in focus today: Tata Motors

Stocks in focus today: Tata Motors

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 08:17 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price today: The demerger process will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement.

Tata Motors: Tata Group's board of directors have given the approval for its demerger into two separate listed companies. Following this, the commercial vehicles business and its related investments will be in one entity while the second entity will include the passenger vehicles business and its related investments.

Tata Motors Share Price today: Check latest share price for Tata Motors here.(Reuters)
Tata Motors Share Price today: Check latest share price for Tata Motors here.(Reuters)

Read more: Tata Motors demerger: Commercial, passenger vehicles businesses to be split into two separate listed companies

The demerger process will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement. All shareholders of Tata Motors will continue to have identical shareholding in both the listed entities, the company said after its board of directors approved the proposal of demerger.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Tata Motors demerger: How does it affect shareholders?

Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “Tata Motors has scripted a strong turnaround in the last few years. The three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance. This demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility.”

Read more: Sona machinery IPO opens: Price band at 136-143, check latest GMP here

He added, “This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and, enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Tata Motors: Why is the demerger taking place?

Read more: JG Chemicals IPO opens: Check issue details, price band and GMP here

The company said that the demerger is a logical progression of the subsidiarisation of PV and EV businesses which was done earlier in 2022. The process will also bolster the respective businesses to pursue their respective strategies to “deliver higher growths with greater agility while reinforcing accountability”, the company said in a release.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On