Stocks in focus today: Tata Motors

Tata Motors: Tata Group's board of directors have given the approval for its demerger into two separate listed companies. Following this, the commercial vehicles business and its related investments will be in one entity while the second entity will include the passenger vehicles business and its related investments.

The demerger process will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement. All shareholders of Tata Motors will continue to have identical shareholding in both the listed entities, the company said after its board of directors approved the proposal of demerger.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “Tata Motors has scripted a strong turnaround in the last few years. The three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance. This demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility.”

He added, “This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and, enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Tata Motors: Why is the demerger taking place?

The company said that the demerger is a logical progression of the subsidiarisation of PV and EV businesses which was done earlier in 2022. The process will also bolster the respective businesses to pursue their respective strategies to “deliver higher growths with greater agility while reinforcing accountability”, the company said in a release.