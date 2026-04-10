Tata Sons committed to build Air India into a world-class airline, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran says

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to build Air India Ltd. into a world-class airline, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Friday, even as India's oldest airline navigates a “perfect storm”. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India Ltd. and holding company Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. (AFP)

“Air Indians have shown great tenacity in dealing with a perfect storm, and we must continue with the same spirit that has been demonstrated,” Chandra, who is chairman of both Tata Sons and Air India, said during an employee townhall at the airline's headquarters in Gurugram. He also met the broader leadership team of Air India and Air India Express.

“Tata Group remains committed to Air India Group. The board is fully supportive and will continue to work closely with the management team.”

Chandra's comments, and the Air India townhall, comes against the backdrop of the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson last week.