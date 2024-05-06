 Tata Tech share price plunge 5% on muted Q4 results: Details - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
Tata Tech share price plunge 5% on muted Q4 results: Details

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Tata Tech share price: Tata Tech's net profit for the March quarter decline around 8 per cent on a sequential basis to ₹157 crore.

Tata Tech share price: Shares of Tata Technologies fell 5 percent today (May 6) after the company posted weak results for the January-March quarter. The shares were trading at 1,047.75 apiece on the NSE at 11.15am. 

Tata Tech share price: Brokerage JM Financial said Tata Tech's management indicated that some residual draw-down in the Vinfast account will continue in Q1FY25 as well.
Tata Tech Q4 results

Tata Tech's net profit for the March quarter decline around 8 per cent on a sequential basis to 157 crore against 170 crore a quarter ago. Revenue grew less than 1 per cent at 1,301 crore in Q4FY24 as against 1,289.5 crore in Q3FY24. 

JM Financial on Tata Tech 

Brokerage JM Financial said Tata Tech's management indicated that some residual draw-down in the Vinfast account will continue in Q1FY25 as well. JM Financial cut its constant currency revenue growth estimates for Tata Tech's services segment to 11 per cent-15 per cent for FY25-26. It said, “Reduction in FY25E growth is explained by Vinfast’s residual decline in Q1 and a slightly weaker exit than earlier expected. We have also lowered our FY25/26 margin assumptions by 60 basis points each to factor in a flattish outlook by the management.”

It said that there could be more growth engines now for Tata Tech than a few years ago owing to its diverse portfolio.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

