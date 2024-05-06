Tata Tech share price plunge 5% on muted Q4 results: Details

Tata Tech share price: Shares of Tata Technologies fell 5 percent today (May 6) after the company posted weak results for the January-March quarter. The shares were trading at ₹1,047.75 apiece on the NSE at 11.15am. Tata Tech share price: Brokerage JM Financial said Tata Tech's management indicated that some residual draw-down in the Vinfast account will continue in Q1FY25 as well.

Tata Tech Q4 results

Tata Tech's net profit for the March quarter decline around 8 per cent on a sequential basis to ₹157 crore against ₹170 crore a quarter ago. Revenue grew less than 1 per cent at ₹1,301 crore in Q4FY24 as against ₹1,289.5 crore in Q3FY24.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

JM Financial on Tata Tech

Brokerage JM Financial said Tata Tech's management indicated that some residual draw-down in the Vinfast account will continue in Q1FY25 as well. JM Financial cut its constant currency revenue growth estimates for Tata Tech's services segment to 11 per cent-15 per cent for FY25-26. It said, “Reduction in FY25E growth is explained by Vinfast’s residual decline in Q1 and a slightly weaker exit than earlier expected. We have also lowered our FY25/26 margin assumptions by 60 basis points each to factor in a flattish outlook by the management.”

Read more: Paytm share price falls 4% as president & COO Bhavesh Gupta resigns: Top updates

It said that there could be more growth engines now for Tata Tech than a few years ago owing to its diverse portfolio.