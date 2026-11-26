Tata Trusts has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term, Livemint reported. The move comes amid a dispute over the validity of the September 17 board decision.

N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons on September 17, 2026, a decision which has been challenged by Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts. (PTI) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two trusts have also sought to restrain the chairman from exercising a casting vote at the November 30 board meeting, where Tata Sons is expected to discuss a proposal to go public, according to the report.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“We have no choice but to go to the High Court and act before more harm can come to the shareholders' rights," an executive aware of the situation told Livemint.

"The reason for this is the Monday board meeting."

The trusts argue that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, approved at the September 17 board meeting, was invalid as it did not receive the affirmative support required under Article 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA).

The SDTT is seeking ₹50 crore in damages, while the RDTT has sought ₹15 crore, both with 18% annual interest, according to the suits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Tata Sons board meeting deferred to Nov 30 after Noel Tata raises notice concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Tata Sons board meeting deferred to Nov 30 after Noel Tata raises notice concerns {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The immediate relief sought by the trusts is to prevent the chairman from using his casting vote in the event of a split among nominee directors at the November 30 meeting.

What is the dispute over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment?

At the September 17 board meeting, Tata Sons approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for another five-year term. However, the two Tata Trusts-nominated directors, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, disagreed over the decision.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, voted against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while Srinivasan supported it. Independent director Harish Manwani, who chaired the meeting, treated the votes as tied and used his casting vote to approve the resolution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trusts have challenged the validity of this decision, arguing that Article 121 of the AoA requires the affirmative support of at least a majority of directors nominated by Tata Trusts.

Also Read | Tata Sons adds six-month IPO timeline to board meet agenda

According to the trusts, this is a separate condition under the AoA and cannot be overridden by a simple majority or a chairman’s casting vote.

Tata Sons, however, maintains that the resolution was properly passed.

Tata Trusts’ shareholding in Tata Sons

Tata Trusts collectively hold around 65.9% of Tata Sons, making them the company’s largest shareholder group.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The SDTT owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, while the RDTT holds 2.19%. The trusts have two nominee directors on the Tata Sons board, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan.

The dispute centres on the extent of the special rights available to trust-nominated directors under the company’s Articles of Association, particularly when the nominees disagree on a board decision.