TCS ends work from home, reveals employee dress code. Check details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended work from home for most of its employees, making it compulsory for them to be in office five days a week. Additionally, the IT major has mandated that people must follow its dress code while working from office.

TCS had made it compulsory for most of its employees to be in office all 5 working days a week. (Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This (dress code) is key to creating the right impact with stakeholders globally. The policy gives clear guidance on the right attire while carrying out official duties and responsibilities,” the company's Chief HR Officer, Milind Lakkad, informed staffers in a recent email, reported Moneycontrol.

The dress code, Lakkad noted, will also help in assimilating employees who joined TCS during the pandemic, and were functioning virtually since then.

“A large number of our associates have joined us in the last two years and have been working in a virtual or hybrid mode. It is our responsibility to ensure they are well integrated – working from the office is key to internalise the TCS values and the TCS way,” the email stated.

TCS employee dress code

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Business casuals (Monday-Thursday): Male staffers must put on formal full-sleeved shirts tucked into formal trousers, while female employees must wear formal skirts or business attires in neutral/solid colours, or saree or knee-length kurtas.

For footwear, formal shoes, moccasins, flats, heels, pumps, dress sandals are allowed.

Smart casuals (Friday): Casual, half-sleeved shirts, collared t-shirts, golf/polo shirts, turtlenecks; smart casual trousers, khakis, chinos, straight-cut and full-length jeans; kurtis, printed blouses and skirts; sneakers, moccasins, suede shoes.

Formal events and client visits: Business suits in neutral/solid colours; formal full-sleeved shirts tucked into trousers; formal skirts/business dresses in neutral/solid colours; saree or salwar suits; formal shoes/formal footwear in neutral colours).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail