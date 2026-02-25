TCS is not afraid of AI, revenue cannibalisation, CEO Krithi Krithivasan says

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is “not afraid” of AI or “revenue cannibalisation” due to AI tools used by clients. In fact, India's largest IT services firm is pushing employees to use AI tools to deliver work faster and cheaper. TCS CEO Krithi Krithivasan at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership forum in Mumbai on Wednesday, 25 February 2026. (Reuters)

“We are telling associates that if you find that you can do something faster, better, cheaper with AI, you should probably go and tell your customers (about that) even if it cannibalises revenue,” TCS CEO Krithi Krithivasan said at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum in Mumbai.

“We are not afraid this technology will take away our livelihood. We believe it's going to open up more, so you enjoy the benefits the more you do, and not by resisting the change.”

Krithivasan's take on AI comes even as the Nifty IT index has declined nearly 21% in February so far, putting the gauge of India's top IT stocks on track for the worst monthly performance in nearly 23 years.