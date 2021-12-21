Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla Power USA to install 5,000 two-wheeler EV charging points across India

Tesla Power USA has been among the leading brands of batteries in India.(Sourced. )
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tesla Power USA is planning to install 5,000 two-wheeler Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points across India at the franchise-owned Tesla Power shops, a release issued by the company said on Monday.

The announcement was made at the India Business Meet hosted by Tesla Power USA in New Delhi. The event was attended by MD and Global CEO John H Vratsinas, MD (India) Kavinder Khurana and business head (India) Sandeep Avasthi.

“We are gearing up for installing 5000 two-wWheeler EV charging points pan-India in the near future at our franchise owned Tesla Power shops. This is our commitment to encourage the use of EV's and contribute to as much sustainability of the environment as we can," Khurana said.

Vratsinas said that it was the first time in India's modern history that it is leading the world in new technologies and infrastructure for the growth of E-vehicles.

"I believe India will create the best model of EV charging infrastructure that the West will follow," Vratsinas added.

Tesla Power USA has been among the leading brands of batteries in India. The company has presence in more than 20 states with over 200 distributors and over 250 Tesla Power shops.

According to the company's release, the Tesla Power Shop is a hybrid and unique model of service, sales revival and EV charging points. It is being adopted across India and appreciated on the global platform as well.

 

