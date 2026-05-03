The lore of Sam Altman is being tested like never before

The lore of Sam Altman is being tested. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the company’s president, Greg Brockman, arriving last week for court proceedings in Oakland, Calif. He was such a natural-born winner that the legendary Silicon Valley investor Paul Graham once said about Altman: “You could parachute him into an island full of cannibals and come back in five years and he’d be the king.” Now, the cannibals are at the gate. Altman’s leadership as chief executive officer of OpenAI is in the spotlight; the growth story of the company he built is facing scrutiny ahead of an IPO; and his home in San Francisco was recently under attack. Bringing it all to a head: a civil trial began last week in a federal court where Elon Musk was trying to oust Altman, his former partner, and gunk up OpenAI’s going-public ambitions. What happens in the weeks and months to come will define Altman’s legacy. Will he be remembered as the Musk of his era, a glass-eating founder who overcame great obstacles to prove everyone wrong? Or will he become like Travis Kalanick, a talented entrepreneur who flamed out in the midst of scandals before Uber Technologies could go public and reward investors who had worried that he wasn’t the guy to land the plane despite everything already accomplished. It’s a strange juncture for Altman, a man who just a few months ago seemingly orchestrated making OpenAI, through many interconnected tech-industry deals, too big to fail. The would-be master of the universe was even having a hard time managing his own schedule—let alone his narrative. On Tuesday, Altman should have been celebrating a deal at a swanky downtown San Francisco event put on by Amazon Web Services. Instead, he was across the bay in Oakland, Calif., for opening arguments in the Musk lawsuit.

Elon Musk in Oakland, Calif., for testimony in his lawsuit.

“I wish I could be there with you in person today,” Altman told the Amazon audience via a recorded video message played on a giant screen. “Uh, my schedule got taken away from me.” Things are getting away from Altman in more ways than one. Now, the question is whether Altman is the right guy to take OpenAI to the next level. That is especially poignant as the company’s bitter AI rival Anthropic is capturing market share and seeing a rapidly rising valuation in a race with OpenAI to go public. And then there is my colleague Berber Jin’s report that OpenAI has missed its own revenue targets. That is an especially troubling sign for a company fueled by investors counting on massive growth to justify its recent $852 billion valuation. (In response to the report, Sarah Friar, chief financial officer at OpenAI, told Bloomberg News, “We feel like we’re beating our plan at the highest level.”) News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI. We’ve seen these kinds of dramas play out before. A hot Silicon Valley tech player on the cusp of going public, a payday for all of those who gambled on its once unlikely success that somehow became obvious…and then trouble. Musk knows this kind of moment. He has lived his own version of it. His dream for Tesla could have easily crashed. Some on the Tesla board in 2008 questioned having him as CEO. It’s easy to imagine how the then-struggling company could have pivoted to become a battery-pack supplier rather than continuing on a path that would eventually make it the world’s most-valuable car company. Yet Musk muscled through, and his lore was born. Part of Musk’s narrative was described in the opening arguments Tuesday. “His own personal story is pretty compelling,” Musk’s lawyer told the jury. The early days of startups have a way of making enemies out of early partners. (Musk doesn’t have nice things to say about one of Tesla’s co-founders.) In this case, Musk and Altman created OpenAI as a nonprofit. Along the way, the two had a falling-out, and Altman created a for-profit subsidiary.

A courtroom sketch shows Musk during cross-examination as Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers and Altman look on.