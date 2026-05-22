The strange fate of Hard Rock Cafe

Yet these days a visit to one of the restaurants feels as passé as an aged rocker performing yet another farewell tour. Patrons are treated to long-forgotten hits and underwhelming fries.

When the first Hard Rock Cafe opened in 1971 in London, the musical genre to which the restaurant chain pays tribute had just begun to hit the airwaves. Over the following decades, as the ranks of head-bangers swelled, hundreds of the eateries were opened in cities around the world.

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When the first Hard Rock Cafe opened in 1971 in London, the musical genre to which the restaurant chain pays tribute had just begun to hit the airwaves. Over the following decades, as the ranks of head-bangers swelled, hundreds of the eateries were opened in cities around the world.

PREMIUM Still today there are Hard Rock Cafes selling pricey burgers and branded T-shirts in more than 50 countries.

Yet these days a visit to one of the restaurants feels as passé as an aged rocker performing yet another farewell tour. Patrons are treated to long-forgotten hits and underwhelming fries.

Several of the restaurants are now making losses, and some are closing. Last year Chicago’s Hard Rock Cafe shut its doors after nearly 40 years. In January the branch in Manchester, opened in 2000, also closed, joining those in Paris, Sydney and elsewhere.

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What is more surprising is that so many remain open. Still today there are Hard Rock Cafes selling pricey burgers and branded T-shirts in more than 50 countries. Some are run by independent franchisees, but many are operated by the company behind the brand, Hard Rock International. Against all odds, it looks to be thriving.

Back in 2007 Hard Rock International, which had fallen on tough times, was purchased for just under $1bn by the Seminoles, a Native American tribe in Florida. They proceeded to build a hospitality empire across America and beyond that now encompasses 15 casinos and 36 hotels which use the brand. Visitors can play blackjack at the company’s casino in the Dominican Republic or sip cocktails at its resort in the Maldives.

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Such venues have become the real money-spinners for Hard Rock International, with the ubiquitous restaurants serving as a way to keep the brand alive in the minds of consumers. The launch in Florida in 2023 of an online-gambling app called Hard Rock Bet has presumably helped boost growth. It has since been rolled out in nine other American states.

In 2025 Hard Rock International generated $7.9bn in revenue, estimates Forbes, up by a third from two years before. The golden age of rock and roll may be over. But don’t expect Hard Rock Cafe to disappear soon.

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