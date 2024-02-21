 This $3.5 billion company is paying employees to socialise after 3pm - Hindustan Times
News / Business / This $3.5 billion company is paying employees to socialise after 3pm

This $3.5 billion company is paying employees to socialise after 3pm

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The $3.5 billion California company started the programme in April last year.

A US-based company is paying its employees to hangout with each other after 3pm. The plan is called 3-3-3 perk and has been introduced by cloud-based security firm Verkada. As per the programme, three or more employees go out for food and drinks after 3 pm at the company's expense and each employee is allowed to spend $30. Employees are recommended to use the perk once or twice a week as CFO Kameron Rezai told Business Insider, "The traditional way to do this is happy hour. We thought, can we do it better?"

The programme has one requirement- employees share a photo of their hangout session.
The programme has one requirement- employees share a photo of their hangout session.

The $3.5 billion California company started the programme in April last year. Since then, 1,800 of its employees have participated in it at least once, it said.

CEO Filip Kaliszan said, "The idea is it's the afternoon and three people go out and hang out together, chances are you'll talk about something that's relevant or work-related and ultimately that will benefit us." These kind of interactions are important for a company like this so that it stays competitive in the industry at a time when their rivals are tech companies that are worth $100 billion, he added.

Although, there is one little requirement of the 3-3-3 programme- employees have to share a photo of their hangout session on their "3-3-3" Slack channel.

“It wasn't about the money it wasn't about the budget. It was about everyone knowing that this is something they can do and then everyone getting excited about it,” Filip Kaliszan said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

