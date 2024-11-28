Menu Explore
'This is what I was born to do': Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to invest another $1.5 billion into OpenAI for AI development

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Nov 28, 2024 03:29 PM IST

SoftBank is planning to buy $1.5 billion worth of OpenAI stock as CEO Masayoshi Son looks to position the Japanese group as an artificial intelligence leader

SoftBank is planning to buy $1.5 billion worth of OpenAI stock as its CEO Masayoshi Son looks to position the Japanese group as an artificial intelligence (AI) leader.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has also publicly expressed admiration for OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and said he frequently talks to him(Reuters)
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has also publicly expressed admiration for OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and said he frequently talks to him(Reuters)

Son is doing this with an ambitious AI plan of putting his company at the centre of developments in AI, according to a Financial Times report. “This is what I was born to do, to realise ASI [artificial super intelligence],” Son had said before.

Son has also publicly expressed admiration for OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and said he frequently talks to him.

The group will buy the shares through a tender offer which is a mechanism allowing current as well as former OpenAI employees who have held their stock for more than two years to sell it to them.

The deal may close early next year, according to the report.

The stocks will be priced as per OpenAI’s last funding round, completed last month wherein the $6.6 billion fundraise valued it at $150 billion.

SoftBank had itself invested $500 million in that round through Second Vision Fund, its tech-heavy investment vehicle.

SoftBank's extra investment would make it one of OpenAI's largest backers along with Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital, Tiger Global, Altimeter Capital, Coatue Management and Abu Dhabi-based tech investment firm MGX.

However, OpenAI's most important partner is Microsoft which has invested more than $13 billion into it.

This comes at a time when AI start-up are raising tens of billions in debt and equity this year. For instance, Elon Musk is expected to close a $5 billion funding round for his AI start-up xAI this week, valuing it at $45 billion, and rival Anthropic received a second $4 billion investment from Amazon last week.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
