Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Twitter restored after facing outage for second time in a week
business

Twitter restored after facing outage for second time in a week

Several users complained of not being able to access their timelines on app and the personal computers
Microblogging giant Twitter suffered a global outage on Thursday(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 10:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Microblogging site Twitter was down for several users across the globe, the second outage in nearly a week. It was restored after a snag that last around half an hour. Several users across the world were unable to access their tweets or view their Twitter profile. 

 

Twitter users were unable to view their profiles  (Twitter screenshot)

DownDetector reported 401 complaints by users in India not being able to access their profile or load their tweets.

 

Downdetector reported over 401 complaints by users from India. 
RELATED STORIES

Downdetector reported more than 5,000 complaints from the United States by 10 pm, 1,841 flags from United Kingdom and 1,326 complaints from Canada at the same time.Netizens were trying all possible measures to access their profiles, only to find the message ‘Something went wrong, try again’.This is not the first time when the microblogging site has reported global outage. Twitter had reported a major snag for a brief spell on Friday. The social media giant said that it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, and is currently probing the matter, news agency Reuters had reported. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP