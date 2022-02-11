Twitter down: Users report global outage, complain of being logged out of accounts

Twitter reported global outage for a brief spell on Friday. The social media giant said that it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, and is currently probing the matter, according to Reuters.

Online platform downdetector that tracks outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including user-submitted issues, showed more than 40,000 reports of outages in the United States at 11pm on Friday. In Great Britain, a total of 16,666 outages were reported at the same time.

In India, as many as 2,018 user reports of outages were reported to downdetector at 11pm.

Tweets on different handles were not visible during the brief outage, and the social media site displayed the typical “something went wrong” message. Repeated number of refreshes did not solve the issue.

At 10.43pm, downdetector tweeted that user reports show that “Twitter is having problems”, and it asked users to retweet if they are too experiencing the outage.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 12:13 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) February 11, 2022

According to Reuters, some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account.