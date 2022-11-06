Twitter's $8 monthly fee for blue tick verification now available on iOS
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 01:07 AM IST
The social media platform's new owner Elon Musk had announced the new feature days ago.
The highly awaited $8 monthly charge for verified accounts on Twitter rolled out today. However, the feature is only available on iOS in a few countries for now.
The latest update on the Apple App Store for the social media site says that the “blue checkmark” will allow users to have verified accounts “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow”.
The blue tick verification is currently only available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
“Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon,” the update message on the App Store read.
