Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union Budget: IT ministry allocates 5 crore for Data Protection Board in FY26

ByAditi Agrawal
Feb 01, 2025 12:55 PM IST

The government had allocated ₹2 crore to meet the establishment and salary expenses of the Data Protection Board in FY25.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has increased budgetary allocation for Data Protection Board of India (DPBI) by 2.5 times to 5 crore for FY26. Of this, 50 lakh have been allocated towards capital expenditure (which includes fixed assets such as the digital portal in this case) and 4.5 crore towards revenue expenditure (which includes salaries, etc.).

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI Photo)
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI Photo)

The government had allocated 2 crore to meet the establishment and salary expenses of the Data Protection Board in FY25.

In order to operationalise the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which was notified in the gazette in August 2023, establishing a DPB is crucial. MeitY released draft data protection rules for consultation on January 3, which proposed staggered implementation of the rules with provisions related to the DPB going into effect first.

The rules are expected to be notified by the middle of this year, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said after the release of draft rules. The government and private companies will be given about 24 months to ensure compliance, the minister and IT secretary S Krishnan had said.

Under the act, the DPB is to function as a digital office as far as possible and will be “digital by design”. It will consist of a chairperson and a number of members to be determined by the central government who will hold the office for two years.

The salaries will also be determined by the central government. The DPB is empowered to direct data fiduciaries to take remedial or mitigation measures in case of personal data breaches, or act when a user complains to them.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On