US commerce secretary and Indian envoy discuss growing bilateral economic ties
US commerce secretary and Indian envoy discuss growing bilateral economic ties

Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo spoke about their commitment to the growing business ties in support of a broader strategic tie.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo. (Twitter: @SandhuTaranjitS)

Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo held talks in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the evolving business relationship between the two world powers. The duo stressed the importance of the bilateral commercial relationship and their commitment to the growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship.

Raimondo later took to Twitter and said there were “unlimited opportunities to support our businesses, building stronger ties between our countries”. Sandhu said, “Discussed strengthening India-US commercial and economic ties, including supply chain resilience and enhanced cooperation in tech sectors.”

According to a statement issued by the US Department of Commerce, the duo discussed scheduling US-India CEO Forum and US-India Commercial Dialogue and rescheduling of US-India High Technology Cooperation Group meeting. They also discussed US-India technology collaboration and improving digital economy policies to strengthen it.

Sandhu and Raimondo also discussed US-India technology collaboration and improving digital economy policies to strengthen that collaboration, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

india us ties india us trade ties
