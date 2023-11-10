Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US court rules in Byju's lenders favour, allowing them to take control of a unit

HT News Desk
Nov 10, 2023 10:33 AM IST

Byju's complaint is rejected by a US court, giving lenders the right to appoint their nominee to the board after a loan default.

Lenders of tech startup Byju's properly cited a loan default to take control of a unit, a United States court ruled. It said that they had the right to replace a board member with their nominee due to the default, rejecting Byju's complaint. The lenders' chosen director has effectively taken charge of Byju's Alpha.

Ed-tech startup Byju’s(Shutterstock)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

HT News Desk

