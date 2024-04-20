Varyaa Creations IPO GMP and other details in brief ahead of launch

The Vodafone Idea FPO may be drawing all the eye-balls in the stock market, but Varyaa Creations IPO is now very much in the news too. As can be imagined the first thing investors would be eyeing is the Varyaa Creations IPO GMP (grey market premium). Varyaa Creations IPO is going to enter the Indian market on April 22 and close on April 25, 2024 - Monday to Thursday. This is a jewelry company that is looking to raise as much as ₹20.10 crore via the issue of 13,40,000 equity shares. Varyaa Creations IPO price has been fixed at ₹150 per equity share and the stock will be listed on the BSE SME exchange. Varyaa Creations IPO GMP and other details are available here as well as some other IPOs coming next week. (Image credit: Pexels)

Varyaa Creations IPO: Everything you need to know in brief

Notably, one of the details that investors would be looking closely at is the Varyaa Creations IPO GMP. Today, the grey market premium is trading at par, reports LiveMint.

The upcoming offer for Varyaa Creations IPO features a set price band of ₹150 per share, allowing bidders to apply in lots where each lot consists of 1,000 shares.

Varyaa Creations IPO allotment date, when investors get to know if they had bagged shares they had applied for, is expected to happen on April 26, 2024, which is Friday, the last day of the trading week.

Varyaa Creations IPO listing will happen on the BSE SME platform and the date for the same is likely April 30, 2024. The registrar of the issue is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Significantly, Varyaa Creations revenues have risen by 112.55% in FY24 and profit after tax (PAT) has jumped 36.13%. In effect, these point to effective operational control.

Other IPOs in the pipeline

Among other issues that are coming up is that of yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles, which has filed its ₹800 cr IPO preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi. This comprises both a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to ₹300 crore by promoters and entities within the promoter group.

Another is that of auto components maker Emmforce AutoTech IPO. It has a ₹54-cr IPO that is set to open on April 23 (for anchor investors it will be April 22) for which it has set a price band at ₹93-98/share. The share sale comprises a fresh issue of 54.99 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. It will close on April 25.