Verification mark, payment in Dogecoin: Musk musings on Twitter Blue subscribers

Twitter's newest board member and largest stakeholder Elon Musk on Sunday suggested that Twitter Blue subscribers should get an “authentication checkmark”, but different from the verification of public figures and official accounts. The Twitter Blue subscribers get a set of features and perks, including bookmark folders, undo tweet option, and reader mode, among others.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” tweeted Musk. “But should be different from “public figure” or “official account” checkmark.”

Twitter users are also closely following the suggestion and opinions posted by the Tesla chief executive officer as he has been named to the board after the outspoken executive disclosed he had acquired a 9.2% stake in the social media firm. Musk said he looked forward to soon making "significant improvements to Twitter".

He agreed with a user who suggested a cheaper subscription price for Argentina, saying the cost “should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency.”

“Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?” he tweeted, referring to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

He said that the authentication checkmark for Twitter Blue subscribers would “massively expand the verified pool” and “make bot armies too expensive to maintain”. But a user cautioned the billionaire investor that such a step would “actually give an air of legitimacy to a well-financed bot-army / political machine / brigade.”

Musk's appointment to the Twitter board has sparked misgivings among some employees, according to a Washington Post report. They cited worries about his stand on transgender issues and his reputation as a difficult leader, according to statements on Slack reviewed by the Post.