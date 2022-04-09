‘Is Twitter dying?': Elon Musk's cryptic post on ‘top' accounts

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday took yet another dig at Twitter while sharing a list of 10 most-followed Twitter accounts and asked "Is Twitter Dying?" as most of the handles aren't very active on the microblogging site.

"Most of these 'top' accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?" Musk, who was recently appointed to Twitter's board, tweeted.

He explained that American singer Taylor Swift hasn’t posted anything in 3 months and Justin Bieber "only posted once this entire year".

Over the last few months, the world’s wealthiest person went from being one of the loudest voices on Twitter to the company’s largest shareholder and board member. That transition has left employees and analysts guessing about Musk’s plans for the $37 billion company. It also puts a spotlight on Twitter’s mostly quiet board, which will now have to contend with the mercurial celebrity businessman.

Musk will be an unusual addition to the Twitter board. He isn’t an expert in advertising, which is how Twitter makes money, and he has a habit of tangling with regulators, who are a constant concern for any large social media platform. Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former chief executive, is set to depart the board later this year when his term expires. Unlike Dorsey and Musk, the remaining 10 board members keep relatively low profiles. They don’t tweet nearly as often, and one hasn’t tweeted at all.

On Friday, Twitter said it plans to hold a meeting for employees concerned about Musk's influence on the company's board.

The Twitter official did not disclose the timeframe or format for the meeting.

In announcing the appointment, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal said he was "excited" to name Musk, calling him "a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need."

Musk said he looked forward to soon making "significant improvements to Twitter."

(With inputs from agencies)