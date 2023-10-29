‘Very proud of all my three children’: Nita Ambani on induction of Akash, Anant & Isha into Reliance board

Nita Ambani on Sunday hailed the induction of his three children Akash, Isha and Anant as the non-executive directors on Reliance board. On Friday, the Reliance shareholders approved the appointment of the Ambani scions on the board."As I have always said, I am very proud of all my three children. Whatever my sons Akash and Anant can do, my daughter Isha can do that as well," Ambani, who stepped down from the Reliance board to devote time to Reliance Foundation, was quoted by PTI as saying.business. They have been closely involved and leading key businesses of Reliance over the last few years.

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akash Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the telecom arm of the business conglomerate. He was a member of the team which brokered a $5.7 billion investment in 2020 by Meta Platforms in Jio Platforms.

His twin sister Isha is driving the expansion of Reliance Retail into new categories and geographies, and is already a director on the boards of the retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures, which houses the conglomerate's bets in India's brick-and-mortar and e-commerce industries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The youngest of the siblings, Anant, is a director at Reliance's new energy business, retail unit as well as Jio platforms and its energy, and oil and chemical units.

Mukesh Ambani has previously said that his children will have significant roles in the business and that the company was "in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition". The billionaire was re-appointed as chairman of the company for another five years in July. With a market value of more than $200 billion, his business empire spans telecoms, retail, oil and gas and new energy.

(With Reuters inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON