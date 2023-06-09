Vistara has an alternative uniform for 10% cabin crew due to supply-chain snags

NEW DELHI: About 10% of Vistara’s cabin crew will be seen in black-coloured trousers and polo t-shirts instead of the standard aubergine uniform for a few weeks due to material shortage, the airline said on Friday.

(Twitter/airvistara)

“We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as. We would like to assure our customers that irrespective of this temporary uniform, the focus of all our cabin crew remains on delivering world-class customer service,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

The country’s full-service carrier made the announcement on social media.

“Given our fleet expansion, we have been scaling up our cabin crew strength as well. However, due to an unforeseen issue with the supply of material, Vistara is experiencing limited availability of its cabin crew uniforms.”

It added that some of their cabin crew will be seen in black-coloured trousers and polo t-shirts with Vistara logo instead of their standard aubergine uniform.

An airline official said that Vistara has 2,100 cabin crew out of which around 200 will be seen in the temporary uniform.

“These will all be the newly trained crew, however, we hope to sort this issue in the coming few weeks,” a second official on condition of anonymity said.

“We have taken this step proactively in order to avoid any confusion to our passengers,” an airline official said.

This came in as a few reports suggested that due to global supply chain issues, Akasa Air was also unable to get violet colour fabric for its seats thus forcing the airline to operate with different colour seats in some of its aircraft.

