 Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date today: How to check status in 6 steps
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date today: How to check status in 6 steps

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea FPO allotment: Those who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status in the registrar portal- Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The allotment status of Vodafone Idea FPO will be finalised today (April 23). Those who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status in the registrar portal- Link Intime India Private Ltd. Vodafone Idea FPO opened for subscription on April 18 and closed on April 22. The subscription status on the last day was 6.36 times. For investors who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure as well on April 24. Those allotted the shares will receive them in their demat accounts on the same day as well.

Vodafone Idea FPO: For investors who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure as well on April 24. (AP)
Vodafone Idea FPO: For investors who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure as well on April 24. (AP)

Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status: How to check on registrar website?

Step 1: Go to the Link Intime India Private Ltd. website. 

Step 2: Select the FPO from the dropbox.

Step 3: Select either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No.

Step 4: Select the application type and choose between ASBA and non-ASBA.

Step 5: Add details for the mode you selected in Step 2.

Step 6: Complete the captcha and click ‘Submit’.

Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status: How to check on BSE?

Step 1: Visit allotment page on BSE's official website

Step 2: Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3: Choose FPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity. 

Step 6: Click ‘Submit’.

Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status: How to check on NSE?

Step 1: Visit NSE's official website.

Step 2: Select the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Check FPO allotment status on the new page.

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP

The grey market premium is 1.20 which means that fresh shares being issued under the FPO will likely be listed at 12.2, as per investorgain.com.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
