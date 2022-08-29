Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Want to buy a smartphone? These companies have lowered prices of their products

Want to buy a smartphone? These companies have lowered prices of their products

business
Published on Aug 29, 2022 08:04 AM IST

In August, manufacturers such as OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo reduced prices of some of their top models in the Indian market.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In August, prices of some top smartphones were lowered by the respective manufacturers, which is good news for you as a potential buyer. Chinese companies OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo, as well as South Korea's Samsung, lowered prices of some of their models in the Indian market.

Here's a list of some smartphones which are now available at a lower price:

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (OnePlus): It was launched in April with two variants, one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB, at 19,999 and 21,999 respectively. Now, OnePlus has made these cheaper by 1,000 each, which means that these can be purchased at 18,999 and 20,999 respectively.

Galaxy F42 (Samsung): This, too, was launched in two variants, 6GB and 8GB RAM; however, it is only the former which will be available at a cheaper cost. Samsung has brought down the smartphone's rate to 17,999, a difference of 3,000.

Galaxy A53 5G (Samsung): The 6GB RAM variant can be purchased at 31,999 instead of 34,999, while the 8GB one now comes at 32,999. There are four colour variants: Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.

Galaxy A03 (Samsung): This smartphone was launched in the beginning of the year, in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. After reduction, the 3GB model, launched at 10,499, is at 9,514, while the 4GB one is at 11,014.

Galaxy F22 (Samsung): You can buy its 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model at 10,499, while the cost of the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is at 12,499, down 2,000 each.

V23 e5G (Vivo): After a reduction of 1,000, the V23 e5G is available for 24,990. It comes as a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

Y21T (Vivo): This, too, is now cheaper by 1,000. You will have to pay 15,499 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Reno 7 Pro (Oppo): Launched in August 2021 at 39,999, this smartphone is now being sold for 36,999, a difference of 3,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP