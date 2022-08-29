Want to buy a smartphone? These companies have lowered prices of their products

In August, prices of some top smartphones were lowered by the respective manufacturers, which is good news for you as a potential buyer. Chinese companies OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo, as well as South Korea's Samsung, lowered prices of some of their models in the Indian market.

Here's a list of some smartphones which are now available at a lower price:

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (OnePlus): It was launched in April with two variants, one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB, at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999 respectively. Now, OnePlus has made these cheaper by ₹1,000 each, which means that these can be purchased at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999 respectively.

Galaxy F42 (Samsung): This, too, was launched in two variants, 6GB and 8GB RAM; however, it is only the former which will be available at a cheaper cost. Samsung has brought down the smartphone's rate to 17,999, a difference of ₹3,000.

Galaxy A53 5G (Samsung): The 6GB RAM variant can be purchased at ₹31,999 instead of ₹34,999, while the 8GB one now comes at ₹32,999. There are four colour variants: Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.

Galaxy A03 (Samsung): This smartphone was launched in the beginning of the year, in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. After reduction, the 3GB model, launched at ₹10,499, is at ₹9,514, while the 4GB one is at ₹11,014.

Galaxy F22 (Samsung): You can buy its 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model at ₹10,499, while the cost of the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is at ₹12,499, down ₹2,000 each.

V23 e5G (Vivo): After a reduction of ₹1,000, the V23 e5G is available for ₹24,990. It comes as a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

Y21T (Vivo): This, too, is now cheaper by ₹1,000. You will have to pay ₹15,499 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Reno 7 Pro (Oppo): Launched in August 2021 at ₹39,999, this smartphone is now being sold for ₹36,999, a difference of ₹3,000.

