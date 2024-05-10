Want to buy gold in 10 minutes: Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto can help you on Akshaya Tritiya 2024
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Not only quick gold, Blinkit is also delivering an entire Akshaya Tritiya kit. Check all details here
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Want to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya? This time you can, in just 10 minutes as quick e-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, bigbasket, and Zepto are promising super quick gold and silver deliveries on Akshaya Tritiya.
Blinkit
Not only quick gold, Blinkit is also delivering an entire Akshaya Tritiya kit. The kit includes pooja essentials, deity photos, and fresh flowers and you can get it all within 10 minutes. The company has a dedicated page with all essentials listed on it for the ease of customers.
Swiggy Instamart
Chocolate gold coins on Swiggy Instamart? Well that was the company's teaser ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. But the platform shared that they are selling real gold and silver coin offerings in partnership with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim and ofcourse you can get it in minutes.
Bigbasket
Where else can you get gold and silver coins from in minutes? Bigbasket which has joined hands with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP. The platform is offering everything from Lakshmi motif gold coins to banyan tree silver bars. You can purchase MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin, 10 g; MMTC-PAMP Banyan Tree (999.9 Purity) Silver Bar, 10 g; Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin, 1 g; and Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin With Lakshmi Motif, 1 g to mark the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
Zepto
Ofcourse, why would Zepto not offer gold and silver coins for its customers on Akshaya Tritiya. The platform is offering products such as 1gm and 0.5 gm 24K gold coins as well as 10gm silver coins that you can buy on this auspicious day.
