Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check city-wise list
Bank holiday Akshaya Tritiya: Private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 10 but not in all cities. Are banks closed in your city today?
Bank holiday today: Akshaya Tritiya- also known as Akti or Akha Teej- is celebrated across India. The auspicious Hindu festival is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity and considered very good for buying gold. To observe this day, private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 10, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar 2024.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifies holidays for banks under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks remain closed on these notified holidays.
In May, the banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days which includes national and regional holidays, Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.
Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya in all cities
No, banks will remain open in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Akshaya Tritiya as well. However, banks will be closed in Bengaluru.
Banks will also remain open in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kohima, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Other bank holidays in May
May 12: Sunday
May 18: Sunday
May 23: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed.
May 25: Fourth Saturday
May 26: Sunday
