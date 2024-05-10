 Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check city-wise list - Hindustan Times
Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check city-wise list

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Bank holiday Akshaya Tritiya: Private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 10 but not in all cities. Are banks closed in your city today?

Bank holiday today: Akshaya Tritiya- also known as Akti or Akha Teej- is celebrated across India. The auspicious Hindu festival is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity and considered very good for buying gold. To observe this day, private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 10, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar 2024.

Bank holiday Akshaya Tritiya: Private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 10 in some cities. Check complete list here
Read more: Bank holidays 2024: No bank operations on these days in May

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifies holidays for banks under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks remain closed on these notified holidays.

In May, the banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days which includes national and regional holidays, Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya in all cities

No, banks will remain open in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Akshaya Tritiya as well. However, banks will be closed in Bengaluru.

Read more: Bank holidays in May: Banks to be closed on May 1 in these states. Check list

Banks will also remain open in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kohima, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Other bank holidays in May

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 23: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed.

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
