Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check city-wise list

Bank holiday today: Akshaya Tritiya- also known as Akti or Akha Teej- is celebrated across India. The auspicious Hindu festival is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity and considered very good for buying gold. To observe this day, private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 10, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar 2024. Bank holiday Akshaya Tritiya: Private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 10 in some cities. Check complete list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifies holidays for banks under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks remain closed on these notified holidays.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In May, the banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days which includes national and regional holidays, Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya in all cities

No, banks will remain open in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Akshaya Tritiya as well. However, banks will be closed in Bengaluru.

Banks will also remain open in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kohima, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Other bank holidays in May

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 23: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed.

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday