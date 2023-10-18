What caused Sensex and Nifty to drop nearly 1%?

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday due to a sharp jump in global crude oil prices and sluggish global market trends. Sensex and Nifty today (Representative Image)

Selling pressure in banking, financial services and energy stocks also pulled the benchmarks lower, traders said.

After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 551.07 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 65,877.02. During the day, it fell 585.99 points or 0.88 per cent to 65,842.10.

The Nifty declined 140.40 points or 0.71 per cent to 19,671.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell by nearly 3 per cent, the most among the 30 frontline companies. Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other major laggards.

In contrast, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in negative territory while Seoul and Tokyo settled in the green.

European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 3.36 per cent to USD 92.92 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹263.68 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 261.16 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 66,428.09 on Tuesday. The Nifty gained 79.75 points or 0.40 per cent to 19,811.50.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON