What explains the crash in Bajaj Finance share price today, despite healthy Q2 results

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. crashed a day after India's largest non-banking financial company declared its second-quarter results. Bajaj Finance's financials showed a healthy growth in July-September 2025. (Representative Image)

On Tuesday (11 November 2025), Bajaj Finance's share price fell as much as 7.4% to ₹1,005.05 even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.29% to 83,296.53 points. That was despite financials showing a healthy growth for July-September.

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY) NII up 22% at ₹ 10,785 crore

10,785 crore New loans up 26% at 1.217 crore

AUMs up 24% at ₹ 4,62,261 crore

4,62,261 crore Net profit up 21.9% at ₹ 4,875 crore During the quarter, Bajaj Finance's asset quality worsened—while the Net NPA ratio grew 10 basis points sequentially to 0.60%, the Gross NPA ratio widened 21 bps QoQ to 1.24%. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.33% in Q2 FY26 versus 21.96% in Q1 FY26.

This is a developing story. More to come.