What explains the crash in Bajaj Finance share price today, despite healthy Q2 results

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. crashed a day after India's largest non-banking financial company declared its second-quarter results.
On Tuesday (11 November 2025), Bajaj Finance's share price fell as much as 7.4% to ₹1,005.05 even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.29% to 83,296.53 points. That was despite financials showing a healthy growth for July-September.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 22% at ₹10,785 crore
New loans up 26% at 1.217 crore
AUMs up 24% at ₹4,62,261 crore
Net profit up 21.9% at ₹4,875 crore
During the quarter, Bajaj Finance's asset quality worsened—while the Net NPA ratio grew 10 basis points sequentially to 0.60%, the Gross NPA ratio widened 21 bps QoQ to 1.24%. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.33% in Q2 FY26 versus 21.96% in Q1 FY26.