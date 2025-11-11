Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    What explains the crash in Bajaj Finance share price today, despite healthy Q2 results

    Bajaj Finance's share price fell as much as 7.4% after Q2 results that showed 22% surge in net profit and revenue. What gives?

    Published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:05 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. crashed a day after India's largest non-banking financial company declared its second-quarter results.

    Bajaj Finance's financials showed a healthy growth in July-September 2025. (Representative Image)
    Bajaj Finance's financials showed a healthy growth in July-September 2025. (Representative Image)

    On Tuesday (11 November 2025), Bajaj Finance's share price fell as much as 7.4% to 1,005.05 even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.29% to 83,296.53 points. That was despite financials showing a healthy growth for July-September.

    Bajaj Finance Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

    • NII up 22% at 10,785 crore
    • New loans up 26% at 1.217 crore
    • AUMs up 24% at 4,62,261 crore
    • Net profit up 21.9% at 4,875 crore

    During the quarter, Bajaj Finance's asset quality worsened—while the Net NPA ratio grew 10 basis points sequentially to 0.60%, the Gross NPA ratio widened 21 bps QoQ to 1.24%. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.33% in Q2 FY26 versus 21.96% in Q1 FY26.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/What Explains The Crash In Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, Despite Healthy Q2 Results
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes