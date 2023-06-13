What is driving farmers’ protests in Haryana?
Jun 13, 2023 12:12 AM IST
Farmers in Haryana have been protesting over the past few days demanding that the government procure sunflower seeds at the MSP. What explains these protests?
{{#userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail