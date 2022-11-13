Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh of the collapsed crypto firm FTX? 5 points

Cryptocurrency trading firm FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection and its then-chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down.

On Friday, people familiar with the developments told news agency Reuters that Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to his trading company Alameda Research.

Apart from Bankman-Fried, other employees of FTX who were a part of his inner circle, have come under the scanner for financial practices which led to the Cryptocurrency trading firm's collapse

One of the employees from Bankman-Fried's inner circle is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, who served as the Director of Engineering at FTX.

Here are a five things to know about him:

1. According to Nishad's LinkedIn profile, he had been serving as FTX's Director of Engineering since April 2019. Before this, he was the Director of Engineering at Alameda research.

2. In 2017, Nishad had a five-month tenure with Facebook where he worked as a Software Engineer. He also interned with the social media giant in 2016.

3. Nishad graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

4. According to a report by CoinDesk on Friday, Nishad Singh was a housemate of Sam Bankman-Fried.

5. Nishad, along with FTX's chief technology officer (CTO) Gary Wang and Sam Bankman-Fried, controlled the code, the exchange's matching engine, and funds, a person, on the condition of anonymity, told CoinDesk.