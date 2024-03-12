 Why Airbnb has banned security cameras inside guest homes - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Why Airbnb has banned security cameras inside guest homes

Why Airbnb has banned security cameras inside guest homes

AFP |
Mar 12, 2024 07:30 PM IST

The home rental platform previously allowed indoor security cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms

Airbnb on Monday said it is banning security cameras inside guest homes so as to prioritize privacy.

Airbnb on Monday said it is banning security cameras inside guest homes so as to prioritize privacy.(Reuters file photo)
Airbnb on Monday said it is banning security cameras inside guest homes so as to prioritize privacy.(Reuters file photo)

The home rental platform previously allowed indoor security cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms if they were clearly visible and disclosed in listings before people booked such properties.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, people have complained on social media about finding seemingly hidden cameras in Airbnb lodgings, some of them in areas where privacy is expected.

"Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally as part of efforts to simplify our policy on security cameras and other devices and to continue to prioritize the privacy of our community," the San Francisco-based company said in a blog post.

ALSO READ| Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky reveals struggle after success, says failure not most difficult period

The new policy, along with a tightening of rules on outdoor security cameras at Airbnb properties, will go into effect on April 30.

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," head of community policy and partnerships Juniper Downs said in an online post.

Doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be permitted by Airbnb for home security and to detect unauthorized parties, according to the company.

Hosts will be required to disclose the locations of any outdoor security cameras, which can't monitor areas such as outdoor showers or saunas, Airbnb said in the post.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On