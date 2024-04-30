 Why Elon Musk needs lawyer approval to tweet about his own company Tesla - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why Elon Musk needs lawyer approval to tweet about his own company Tesla

AP |
Apr 30, 2024 01:50 PM IST

The case stems from messages Musk posted on Twitter in 2018 in which he claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Elon Musk over a settlement with securities regulators that requires him to get approval in advance of some social media posts that relate to Tesla, the electric vehicle company he leads.

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts as he visits the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris.(AFP)
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts as he visits the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris.(AFP)

The justices did not comment in leaving in place lower-court rulings against Musk, who complained that the requirement amounts to “prior restraint” on his speech in violation of the First Amendment.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Tesla layoffs: ‘Frustrated’ Elon Musk sacks senior executives in fresh job cuts

The case stems from messages Musk posted on Twitter in 2018 in which he claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private. The tweets caused the company's share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading.

Read more: OpenAI opens ChatGPT's Memory feature to more users: What is it and how it works

The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission included a requirement that his posts on Twitter, now known as X, be approved first by a Tesla attorney. It also called for Musk and Tesla to pay civil fines over the tweets in which Musk said he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

Read more: What Sundar Pichai said on leadership and Google's ‘AI era’: ‘Secure, reliable, and efficient’

The funding wasn’t secured, and Tesla remains public.

The SEC's initial enforcement action against Musk alleged that his tweets about going private violated antifraud provisions of securities laws. The agency began investigating whether Musk violated the settlement in 2021 when he did not get approval before asking followers on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

Musk acquired Twitter in 2022.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Why Elon Musk needs lawyer approval to tweet about his own company Tesla
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On