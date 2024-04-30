OpenAI opens ChatGPT's Memory feature to more users: What is it and how it works

OpenAI unveiled upgrade to its ChatGPT feature Memory that enables the AI system to retain queries, prompt and tailored modifications in a permanent way. The feature was first available to a select group of users but OpenAI has now extended the availability of Memory to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus outside of Europe or Korea as well, it said. The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.(AP)

The company's post reads, "Memory is now available to all ChatGPT Plus users. Using Memory is easy: just start a new chat and tell ChatGPT anything you’d like it to remember. Memory can be turned on or off in settings and is not currently available in Europe or Korea. Team, Enterprise, and GPTs to come."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What is ChatGPT's feature Memory?

The feature was announced in February this year but was then available to limited testers. OpenAI, in a blog post in February, gave an example of how the Memory feature could be used.

It said, “You’ve explained that you prefer meeting notes to have headlines, bullets and action items summarized at the bottom. ChatGPT remembers this and recaps meetings this way.”

How you can use ChatGPT's feature Memory?

ChatGPT's feature Memory helps the AI system to tailor its responses for you more effectively. This means you can actively tell ChatGPT what to remember, or it can pick up on things from your conversations. This is quite similar to other applications and their algorithms are also similar as well.

The feature, therefore, helps ChatGPT remember your preferences and instructions owing to which you don't have to remind the same every time you start a conversation.