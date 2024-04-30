What Sundar Pichai said on leadership and Google's ‘AI era’: ‘Secure, reliable, and efficient’

Google has been doing it all in the “AI era” to way stay ahead of its competitors as artificial intelligence is now present almost everywhere, becoming an almost indispensable part of our lives. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "We have the best infrastructure for the AI era. Building world-leading infrastructure is in our DNA, starting in our earliest days when we had to design purpose-built hardware to power search. Our data centers are some of the most high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient in the world." Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked about leadership and AI's role in the company.(AP)

Google might not have been the first to adopt AI, but it focussed on what it could do better than anyone and then adapted when the opportunity came to leverage its expertise. It is one great example of how companies should function.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The company's efforts towards integrating AI across its software and hardware and in search, along with its release of AI tools like Gemini after the success of ChatGPT are just a few examples of how to company is striving towards using AI in almost every aspect of its functioning.

In this “AI Era” Google has gotten it right because it has a great infrastructure, which it has been using to make its search engine better, this in itself is a kind of AI only since computers are trying to figure out the best websites to cater to your queries, so they have been doing this for a long time now. Hence, the company is positioned at a far better position than its competitors. Google owns around 2.5 million servers, which is a million more than Amazon, which is in second place.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced its quarterly earnings. The company has also announced that it will be rolling out its first dividend. Its stock went up by 14 percent, making it the fourth tech company with a market value of over $2 trillion.